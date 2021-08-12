Main Event Revealed For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling

A new report has revealed the main event for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that the #1 contender’s battle royal to determine Kenny Omega’s challenger for the Impact Wrestling championship will main event tonight’s show.

Omega, it must be said, is set to defend the Impact World Championship against Christian on tomorrow night’s premiere of AEW Rampage. The winner of the battle royale will challenge the winner of that match at Impact Emergence on August 20th.