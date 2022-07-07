wrestling / News

Main Event Revealed For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling

July 7, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Logo, AEW, Charlie Haas Impact Credit: Impact Wrestling

The main event for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling has been revealed. PWInsider reports that Mia Yim vs. Deonna Purrazzo will be the headliner for tonight’s episode of the show.

As noted earlier, the show will open with Mike Bailey’s X-Division Championship defense against Alan Angels. As always, we’ll have live coverage of tonight’s episode.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading