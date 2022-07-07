wrestling / News
Main Event Revealed For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling
July 7, 2022 | Posted by
The main event for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling has been revealed. PWInsider reports that Mia Yim vs. Deonna Purrazzo will be the headliner for tonight’s episode of the show.
As noted earlier, the show will open with Mike Bailey’s X-Division Championship defense against Alan Angels. As always, we’ll have live coverage of tonight’s episode.
More Trending Stories
- Note On When Ruby Soho Attack on AEW Dynamite Was Filmed
- Wardlow Claims MJF Is ‘Not a Good Person,’ Says He Didn’t Enjoy Working With Him
- Bobby Lashley Says Theory Will Hold Multiple World Titles, Talks US Title Win
- DDP Says His Wife Had to Stop Watching Cody Rhodes’ Hell in a Cell Match, Doesn’t Get Why Cody Was Booed in AEW