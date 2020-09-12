wrestling / News

Various News: Main Event For Second Week of UWN Primetime Live Set, Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy Appear in NBA Virtual Crowd

September 11, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
United Wrestling Network UWN Primetime Live

– We have the main event for the second week of the UWN’s Primetime Live PPV. The United Wrestling Network announced that Thunder Rosa will defend the NWA Women’s Championship against Priscilla Kelly on the second episode, which takes place on Septemeber 22nd:

– AEW’s Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy were shown in the virtual crowd at the Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors NBA Playoff game on Friday:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, United Wrestling Network's Primetime LIVE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading