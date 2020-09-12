Various News: Main Event For Second Week of UWN Primetime Live Set, Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy Appear in NBA Virtual Crowd

– We have the main event for the second week of the UWN’s Primetime Live PPV. The United Wrestling Network announced that Thunder Rosa will defend the NWA Women’s Championship against Priscilla Kelly on the second episode, which takes place on Septemeber 22nd:

🚨 BREAKING NEWS🚨 We released the final card for our premiere episode of #PrimeTimeLive earlier today. But we’ve got one more announcement: The main event for our 2nd episode on Tue, Sept. 22, will be for the @nwa Women’s Championship: ⚡️@thunderrosa22 v 🥀@priscillakelly_ pic.twitter.com/REQKzniL82 — United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) September 12, 2020

– AEW’s Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy were shown in the virtual crowd at the Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors NBA Playoff game on Friday: