Main Event Set For First Ever MLW PPV (SPOILERS)

During tonight’s MLW War Chamber taping in Dallas, it was announced that LA Park will cash in his MLW Championship title shot for a match against MLW Champion Jacob Fatu. This will be the main event for MLW’s first-ever PPV, Saturday Night Superfight. That PPV happens on November 2 in Chicago IL. It will be available on PPV as well as FITE TV.

The tapings for War Chamber are ongoing in Dallas, Texas. We’ll have full results as they become available.