wrestling / News
Main Event Set For First Ever MLW PPV (SPOILERS)
September 7, 2019 | Posted by
During tonight’s MLW War Chamber taping in Dallas, it was announced that LA Park will cash in his MLW Championship title shot for a match against MLW Champion Jacob Fatu. This will be the main event for MLW’s first-ever PPV, Saturday Night Superfight. That PPV happens on November 2 in Chicago IL. It will be available on PPV as well as FITE TV.
The tapings for War Chamber are ongoing in Dallas, Texas. We’ll have full results as they become available.
More Trending Stories
- David Starr Explains How His Heel Character Called WALTER a ‘Sellout,’ Discusses Problems With WWE Scooping Up Indie Talent
- Impact Wrestling Night 2 of TV Taping Results From Las Vegas (SPOILERS)
- Jim Ross on Randy Orton’s Babyface Turn in 2004, Why It Didn’t Work, Vince Not Thinking Orton Was Ready
- Bruce Prichard on Why Rick Martel Isn’t in the Hall of Fame, Martel Never Getting a Singles Title Run