Main Event Set For Impact Rebellion (SPOILER)
February 9, 2020
The main event for Impact Rebellion is official. As noted in the night two taping results from Saturday in Las Vegas, Tessa Blanchard will defend the Impact World Championship against Eddie Edwards and Michael Elgin.
Blanchard announced her decision after Edwards and Elgins went to a draw in a #1 contender’s match that ended in a double pinfall. Impact Rebellion takes place on April 19th in New York City.
