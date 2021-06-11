Main Event Set For Impact Slammiversary

We officially have a main event for July’s Impact Slammiversary PPV. On tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling, it was announced that Sami Callihan will face the winner of Moose vs. Kenny Omega for the Impact World Championship, which will take place this weekend at Against All Odds.

The segment, which was a summit between Tony Khan, Don Callis, and Scott D’Amore, also saw the announcement that the Moose vs. Omega match will take place at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. That will prevent the Good Brothers and Callihan, who are competing at Against All Odds in the Impact Zone, from getting involved in the match.