Main Event Set For Next Week’s AEW Collision

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, the feud between FTR, Daniel Garcia and the House of Black hit a boiling point. Garcia defeated Buddy Matthews in singles action but was immediately attacked by the House of Black. FTR hit the ring and a wild brawl ensued. After the match, the babyfaces challenged their rivals to an elimination trios cage match for next week. The match was confirmed later in the show.

Next week’s episode of Collision faces competition from the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble.

