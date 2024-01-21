wrestling / News
Main Event Set For Next Week’s AEW Collision
During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, the feud between FTR, Daniel Garcia and the House of Black hit a boiling point. Garcia defeated Buddy Matthews in singles action but was immediately attacked by the House of Black. FTR hit the ring and a wild brawl ensued. After the match, the babyfaces challenged their rivals to an elimination trios cage match for next week. The match was confirmed later in the show.
Next week’s episode of Collision faces competition from the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble.
Bad blood has risen to an all time high, following #HouseOfBlack’s post-match attack last week as Buddy Matthews makes his way to the ring!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@SNM_Buddy pic.twitter.com/yLqZWZBqDj
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 21, 2024
Daniel Garcia seeks revenge as he is in action right now!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@GarciaWrestling pic.twitter.com/uTyzDb6je2
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 21, 2024
FTR has arrived to corner Daniel Garcia!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@DaxFTR | @CashWheelerFTR pic.twitter.com/1GTjZgnsu3
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 21, 2024
Both sides ready to throwdown!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@SNM_Buddy | @GarciaWrestling pic.twitter.com/GX20uPsT84
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 21, 2024
Matthews & Garcia exchange shots on the ring apron!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@SNM_Buddy | @GarciaWrestling pic.twitter.com/nEo19qRh2i
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 21, 2024
Dance?
Knee to the face!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@SNM_Buddy | @GarciaWrestling pic.twitter.com/FSFehhueoB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 21, 2024
The #AEW locker room try to break this up!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@SNM_Buddy | @GarciaWrestling pic.twitter.com/d2NwGK2YvN
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 21, 2024
After the drag out brawl that broke out between House of Black and Daniel Garcia and FTR, FTR and Daniel Garcia want to END the House of Black, once and for all.
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@DaxFTR | @CashWheelerFTR | @GarciaWrestling pic.twitter.com/7UvbeqYGpO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 21, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Lex Luger on Vince McMahon Repackaging Him in WWE, Enjoying Working as Heel
- Arn Anderson Recalls Hulk Hogan Jumping To WCW In 1994, His Big Money Deal
- Jake Roberts Details Brutal WWE Travel Schedule, Harley Race Leaving Because Of It
- Bully Ray Explains His Issue With How Samoa Joe vs. HOOK Played Out On AEW Dynamite