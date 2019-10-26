wrestling / News

Main Event Set For Next Week’s Smackdown

October 26, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Smackdown 11-1-19

– King Corbin will get a shot at Roman Reigns on next week’s episode of Smackdown. Following a segment on WWE Backstage, Corbin vs. Reigns was announced for next Friday’s Smackdown, which will also feature The New Day getting a Smackdown Tag Team Championship match against The Revival and Bray Wyatt on MizTV.

Smackdown airs from Buffalo, New York next week and airs live on FOX. The announcement reads:

The King has been demanding respect, but The Big Dog answers to no one in his own yard.

While appearing on WWE Backstage on FS1, Roman Reigns was blindside attacked by King Corbin and now the two will collide on Friday Night SmackDown.

The two adversaries are now set to meet in the aftermath of the Team Hogan-Team Flair showdown at WWE Crown Jewel.

Can The Big Dog get retribution on Corbin, or will the King reign over Reigns? Find out this Friday night on SmackDown on FOX at 8/7 C.

article topics :

Smackdown, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

