wrestling / News
Main Event Set For Next Week’s Smackdown
– King Corbin will get a shot at Roman Reigns on next week’s episode of Smackdown. Following a segment on WWE Backstage, Corbin vs. Reigns was announced for next Friday’s Smackdown, which will also feature The New Day getting a Smackdown Tag Team Championship match against The Revival and Bray Wyatt on MizTV.
Smackdown airs from Buffalo, New York next week and airs live on FOX. The announcement reads:
The King has been demanding respect, but The Big Dog answers to no one in his own yard.
While appearing on WWE Backstage on FS1, Roman Reigns was blindside attacked by King Corbin and now the two will collide on Friday Night SmackDown.
The two adversaries are now set to meet in the aftermath of the Team Hogan-Team Flair showdown at WWE Crown Jewel.
Can The Big Dog get retribution on Corbin, or will the King reign over Reigns? Find out this Friday night on SmackDown on FOX at 8/7 C.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff on WWF’s Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Against WCW Over the Look of Scott Hall
- Jim Ross Takes Issue With Seth Rollins’ Comments on AEW Being the ‘Minor Leagues,’ Says It Makes Him Look Bad
- Jim Ross on Ryback’s WWE Run Being Disappointing, Early Concerns About The Miz
- Kevin Nash Criticizes Segment From AEW Dynamite, Says He Won’t Be Watching Anymore