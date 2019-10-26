Main Event Set For Next Week’s Smackdown

– King Corbin will get a shot at Roman Reigns on next week’s episode of Smackdown. Following a segment on WWE Backstage, Corbin vs. Reigns was announced for next Friday’s Smackdown, which will also feature The New Day getting a Smackdown Tag Team Championship match against The Revival and Bray Wyatt on MizTV.

Smackdown airs from Buffalo, New York next week and airs live on FOX. The announcement reads: