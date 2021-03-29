wrestling / News

Main Event Set For This Week’s NWA Powerrr

March 29, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NWA Powerrr, Billy Corgan

FITE has hyped up the lineup for tomorrow night’s episode of NWA Powerrr, including announcing a title match in the main event. The Pope will defend his NWA Television championship against Fred Rosser. Meanwhile, Thunder Rosa will host a women’s showcase.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NWA Powerrr, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading