Main Event Set For This Week’s NWA Powerrr

FITE has hyped up the lineup for tomorrow night’s episode of NWA Powerrr, including announcing a title match in the main event. The Pope will defend his NWA Television championship against Fred Rosser. Meanwhile, Thunder Rosa will host a women’s showcase.

Tomorrow night on a NEW episode of @nwa #NWAPowerrr:@thunderrosa22 prepares a women's showcase@DaBlackPope defends his #TVTitle against @realfredrosser

6:05pm ET | Only on #FITE

[ https://t.co/DGhxNu1zN3 ] pic.twitter.com/gd6Wpwo4WQ

— FITE (@FiteTV) March 29, 2021