Main Event Set For Tonight’s 205 Live

– WWE announced that Akira Tozawa, Kalisto, Tony Nese, Oney Lorcan, Ariya Daivari and Gentleman Jack Gallagher will face a six-pack challenge on tonight’s 205 Live. The winner will face Drew Gulak for the WWE Cruiserweight Title this Sunday at WWE SummerSlam.

From WWE:

Tonight on WWE 205 Live, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak’s SummerSlam opponent will be decided in 205 Live’s first-ever Six-Pack Challenge. In what is sure to be an epic clash, Akira Tozawa, Kalisto, Tony Nese, Oney Lorcan, Ariya Daivari and Gentleman Jack Gallagher will collide in hopes of securing a title opportunity at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Last week, Mike Kanellis nearly became the next challenger for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship in an Unsanctioned Match against WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick. However, The Opportunist failed to claim victory. Maverick declared he would likely not compete in the Cruiserweight division again, but that he would focus on his General Manager duties determine Gulak’s next challenger.

As the champion awaits – ready to face anyone who dares step into the ring with him – who will emerge victorious in the Six-Pack Challenge and punch their ticket to Toronto?