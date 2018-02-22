 

Impact News: Main Event Set For Next Twitch Show, More Matches For Next Week

February 22, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Impact Wrestling has confirmed the main event for the next Twitch show, which is titled “Last Chancery.” Austin Aries will face Matt Sydal and Kongo Kong in the match. The show will stream on Impact’s Twitch channel on March 9th:

– Impact also confirmed that Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan and Kongo Kong vs. Joseph Park will take place on next week’s episode:

