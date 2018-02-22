Impact News: Main Event Set For Next Twitch Show, More Matches For Next Week

– Impact Wrestling has confirmed the main event for the next Twitch show, which is titled “Last Chancery.” Austin Aries will face Matt Sydal and Kongo Kong in the match. The show will stream on Impact’s Twitch channel on March 9th:

In association with @DestinyWrestle and @bcwonline, our next @Twitch exclusive event will be Last Chancery main evented by @AustinAries vs. @RealKongoKong vs. @findevan. The show will debut EXCLUSIVELY free on our Twitch channel on March 9th! pic.twitter.com/TZNsPKyYzT — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 20, 2018

– Impact also confirmed that Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan and Kongo Kong vs. Joseph Park will take place on next week’s episode: