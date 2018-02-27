Main Event Set For Tonight’s Smackdown

– John Cena has a shot at making it to WrestleMania on tonight’s episode of Smackdown. Cena will face AJ Styles in the main event of Tuesday’s show after he kicked off tonight’s show making his case for making it into the WWE Championship match at Fastlane. That brought Daniel Bryan out, who said that Smackdown is all about opportunity and if Cena wants a shot, he’d get it. Bryan than revealed that Cena will face Styles and that if he wins, the Fatal Five-Way at Fastlane will become a Six Pack match: