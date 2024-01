A new report has confirmed the main event of this week’s episode of TNA Impact. PWInsider reports that Thursday’s episode will be main evented by Will Ospreay vs. Josh Alexander.

The match was taped on Sunday at the post-Hard to Kill TNA Snake Eyes taping in Los Angeles, and you can see the spoilers from the taping here.

TNA Impact airs Thursday night on AXS TV and Impact! Insiders on YouTube.