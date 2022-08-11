wrestling / News
Main Event Revealed For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling
August 11, 2022 | Posted by
The main event is set for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that the Josh Alexander and Alex Shelley contract signing will close out tonight’s episode.
Alexander and Shelley will face off for Alexander’s Impact World Championship at Impact Emergence on tomorrow night’s PPV.
