wrestling / News

Main Event Revealed For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling

August 11, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling 20 Years Logo D'Lo Brown Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

The main event is set for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that the Josh Alexander and Alex Shelley contract signing will close out tonight’s episode.

Alexander and Shelley will face off for Alexander’s Impact World Championship at Impact Emergence on tomorrow night’s PPV.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading