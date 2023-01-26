wrestling / News
Impact News: Main Event For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Classic Episodes Added To Impact! Plus
January 26, 2023 | Posted by
– A new report has revealed the main event for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. According to PWInsider the #1 Contender’s elimination match between Rich Swann, Moose, Eddie Edwards, Rhino, Chris Sabin, and Sami Callihan will be the headliner for the show.
Impact airs tonight on AXS TV.
– The site also reports that episodes of Impact from July of 2010 are now available on Impact! Plus.
