Impact News: Main Event For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Classic Episodes Added To Impact! Plus

– A new report has revealed the main event for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. According to PWInsider the #1 Contender’s elimination match between Rich Swann, Moose, Eddie Edwards, Rhino, Chris Sabin, and Sami Callihan will be the headliner for the show.

Impact airs tonight on AXS TV.

– The site also reports that episodes of Impact from July of 2010 are now available on Impact! Plus.