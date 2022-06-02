wrestling / News
Main Event Revealed for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling
June 2, 2022 | Posted by
We now know the main event for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that the Moose & Steve Maclin vs. PCO & W. Morrisey bout will main event tonight’s show.
As noted earlier, this will be Morrisey’s final match in Impact for now as he has finished up with the company.
