Impact News: Main Event For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, August 2009 Episodes Added to Impact! Plus
– The main event has been revealed for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that Josh Alexander & Frankie Kazarian vs. Aussie Open will close tonight’s show, which airs on AXS TV.
– The site also reports that Impact! Plus has added all August 2009 episodes of Impact Wrestling to the service.
