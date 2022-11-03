wrestling / News

Impact News: Main Event For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, August 2009 Episodes Added to Impact! Plus

November 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling 20 Years Logo D'Lo Brown Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– The main event has been revealed for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that Josh Alexander & Frankie Kazarian vs. Aussie Open will close tonight’s show, which airs on AXS TV.

– The site also reports that Impact! Plus has added all August 2009 episodes of Impact Wrestling to the service.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading