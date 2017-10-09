wrestling / News
Main Event For WWE TLC Announced
October 9, 2017 | Posted by
WWE has announced the main event of TLC. The reunited Shield will face The Bar and Miz in a Tables, Ladders and Chair Match to headline the PPV. Kurt Angle booked the match on Raw.
TLC takes place on October 22th from Minneapolis, Minnesota and airs live on the WWE Network. Our full, updated card from the PPV will be posted after Raw.
Per #RAW GM @RealKurtAngle, @mikethemiz, @WWECesaro and @WWESheamus will battle THE SHIELD in a #TLCMatch at #WWETLC! #TheShield pic.twitter.com/3CBm83IPqY
— WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2017