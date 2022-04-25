wrestling / News

Note On Main Events For Next Two Weeks of Impact Wrestling

April 25, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Logo, AEW, Charlie Haas Impact Credit: Impact Wrestling

A new report has details on what will main event the next two weeks of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that this week’s episode will be main evented by a rematch between Josh Alexander and Moose from Rebellion for the Impact World Championship, which Alexander won at Saturday’s PPV.

Meanwhile, next week’s show will feature PCO vs. JONAH in a Monster’s Ball match. You can see spoilers from Sunday’s taping here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading