Note On Main Events For Next Two Weeks of Impact Wrestling
April 25, 2022
A new report has details on what will main event the next two weeks of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that this week’s episode will be main evented by a rematch between Josh Alexander and Moose from Rebellion for the Impact World Championship, which Alexander won at Saturday’s PPV.
Meanwhile, next week’s show will feature PCO vs. JONAH in a Monster’s Ball match. You can see spoilers from Sunday’s taping here.
