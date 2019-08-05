wrestling / News

WWE News: Main Events Set For WWE’s Return To Madison Square Garden, WWE Touring Australia In October, Preview For RAW Tonight

August 5, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
PWInsider reports that the following matches have been announced as the main events for the September 9 RAW taping and the September 10 Smackdown taping at Madison Square Garden. It will be the first WWE TV tapings there in a decade.

9/9 RAW

*Ricochet & Braun Strowman & Seth Rollins vs. The O.C.’s Luke Gallows & AJ Styles & Karl Anderson.

*WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Natalya.

9/10 Smackdown Live:

*WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs, Randy Orton.

*Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan.

PWinsider reports that WWE’s Smackdown brand will tour Australia from October 21-23, hitting Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

– WWE.com’s preview for RAW features the following bullet points:

* How injured is Seth Rollins heading into his SummerSlam battle with Brock Lesnar?

* Was someone responsible for the Roman Reigns forklift incident?

* Will Becky Lynch and Natalya’s rivalry continue to escalate?

* Will The O.C. keep their celebration going into SummerSlam?

* What’s next for WWE’s first pregnant champion?

No matches have been announced but Brock Lesnar is confirmed for the show.

