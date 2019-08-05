wrestling / News
WWE News: Main Events Set For WWE’s Return To Madison Square Garden, WWE Touring Australia In October, Preview For RAW Tonight
– PWInsider reports that the following matches have been announced as the main events for the September 9 RAW taping and the September 10 Smackdown taping at Madison Square Garden. It will be the first WWE TV tapings there in a decade.
9/9 RAW
*Ricochet & Braun Strowman & Seth Rollins vs. The O.C.’s Luke Gallows & AJ Styles & Karl Anderson.
*WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Natalya.
9/10 Smackdown Live:
*WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs, Randy Orton.
*Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan.
– PWinsider reports that WWE’s Smackdown brand will tour Australia from October 21-23, hitting Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.
– WWE.com’s preview for RAW features the following bullet points:
* How injured is Seth Rollins heading into his SummerSlam battle with Brock Lesnar?
* Was someone responsible for the Roman Reigns forklift incident?
* Will Becky Lynch and Natalya’s rivalry continue to escalate?
* Will The O.C. keep their celebration going into SummerSlam?
* What’s next for WWE’s first pregnant champion?
No matches have been announced but Brock Lesnar is confirmed for the show.
