Main Events Advertised For WWE’s Holiday Madison Square Garden Show

The main events have been announced for WWE’s post-Christmas Madison Square Garden live event. PWInsider reports that the following matches were locally announced for the December 26th live event:

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Gunther and The New Day are also announced for the show.