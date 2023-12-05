wrestling / News
Main Events Advertised For WWE’s Holiday Madison Square Garden Show
December 5, 2023 | Posted by
The main events have been announced for WWE’s post-Christmas Madison Square Garden live event. PWInsider reports that the following matches were locally announced for the December 26th live event:
* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio
Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Gunther and The New Day are also announced for the show.