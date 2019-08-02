Mainstream Coverage Of Harley Race’s Passing

– Mainstream media picked up on the passing of Harley Race.

CNN

New York Post

New York Daily News

Washington Post

ESPN

FOX2 in Missouri

The Wrap

– Billy Corgan and The Smashing Pumpkins are set to be the musical act on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS on 8/7.

– PCW Ultra and Defy Tag Team Champions Warbeast (Josef and Fatu) vs. Homicide and Eddie Kingston in a non sanctioned match will headline for PCW Ultra in Wilmington, California at ILWU Memorial Hall at 8:30 PM Pacific.

– Rey Horus and David Starr have been added to PWG Battle of Los Angeles.

– ECW Press will release the final planned book in The Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame series on 8/6. The Storytellers (From the Terrible Turk to Twitter) by Greg Oliver & Steve Johnson will feature, “The legendary storytellers worthy of a spot in the pro wrestling hall of fame. You can’t escape pro wrestling today, even if you want to. Its stars are ubiquitous in movies, TV shows, product endorsements, swag, and social media to the point that they are as much celebrities as they are athletes. Pro wrestling has morphed from the fringes of acceptability to a global $1 billion industry that plays an everyday role in 21st-century pop culture. In The Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame: The Storytellers (from the Terrible Turk to Twitter), Greg Oliver and Steven Johnson explain how the sport’s unique take on storytelling has fueled its remarkable expansion. Based on hundreds of interviews and original accounts, Oliver and Johnson describe the imaginative ways in which wrestlers and promoters have used monkeys, murderers, smelt, and wedding cakes to put butts in seats and encourage clicks, likes, and swipes across countless screens. As they trace the evolution of wrestling storytelling, Oliver and Johnson take readers on a winding journey from the New York City Bowery in the 1890s to a Detroit bar in the 1960s to a North Carolina backyard in 2017, meeting up along the way with all manner of scoundrels, do-gooders, scribes, and alligators. Storytellersis a highly readable, heavily researched book that will leave readers with a new appreciation for the fine (and sometimes not-so-fine) art of storytelling.”