Major Announcement Reportedly Set for Tonight’s NWA Powerrr

– PWInsider reports that a “big announcement” is set to open tonight’s season premiere episode of NWA Powerrr on FITE TV. The show will feature the fallout from Sunday’s When Our Shadows Fall pay-per-view event.

While the nature of the announcement is not confirmed, PWInsider reported that there has been talk over the course of the last week that the promotion might hold TV tapings outside of Atlanta, Georgia later this summer. Previously, NWA was said to have been very close to signing an agreement to tour venues that are owned by Live Nation before the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns.