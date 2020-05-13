wrestling / News
UPDATE: Triple H and Shawn Michaels to Issue Tonight’s Major Announcement on NXT
UPDATE: The official NXT Twitter account released a new video with more details on tonight’s big announcement for NXT On the USA Network. Per the new video, Triple H and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will be issuing the announcement tonight. You can check out that clip below.
The caption reads, “Earlier today on #WWETheBump, @RealKingRegal mentioned that there will be a major announcement to come on #WWENXT…@mckenzienmitch has just gotten word that this announcement will be made by #DX @TripleH & @ShawnMichaels, TONIGHT on #WWENXT!”
ORIGINAL: During an appearance on this week’s episode of The Bump, General Manager William Regal revealed that there will be a ‘major announcement’ on tonight’s episode of NXT. He also said that Rhea Ripley will appear on tonight’s show. Here’s the updated lineup:
* NXT Tag Team Championship: Matt Riddle & Timothy Thatcher (c) vs. Imperium (Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner)
* Finn Balor vs. Cameron Grimes
* Major Announcement
* Rhea Ripley to speak
