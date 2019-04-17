Kushida, Shane Strickland, Humberto Garza Report To WWE Performance Center

– Top names from across the world of the independent scene were confirmed to be beginning their training in WWE’s Performance Center today. Among them were third-generation luchador Humberto Garza Jr, relative to many industry greats, most famously his uncle, Hector Garza, as well as former MLW World Heavyweight Champion Shane Strickland, who also worked as Killshot in Lucha Underground, and former New Japan standout and 6-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Kushida.

WWE.com sent out a press release about the signees today. You can read their statement below, as well as see a picture of the trio that was tweeted out.

“Kushida, Shane Strickland and Humberto Garza report to WWE Performance Center

A trio of internationally renowned Superstars have reported for training at the WWE Performance Center.

Alongside recently announced NXT signee Kushida, Stephon Strickland, a breakout star from the American independent scene better known to ring fans as Shane “Swerve” Strickland, and third-generation luchador Humberto Garza, aka Garza Jr., began this week at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Fla.

Kushida’s arrival in NXT was revealed in the hours leading up to TakeOver: New York, with WWE COO Triple H and NXT General Manager William Regal presiding over his contract signing. A multi-time champion in Japan, Kushida has more than 10 years’ ring experience under his belt. He came to prominence in sports-entertainment after going undefeated in professional MMA and grew into one of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s top competitors. At the time of his NXT signing, Triple H described Kushida as “one of the biggest international stars in the world.”

Originally from Tacoma, Wash., the 6-foot-1, 190-pound Strickland is a fleetfooted competitor with show-stealing potential. Known for his fluidity inside the squared circle, Strickland is a sudden striker who is also well versed in the submission game, having trained in hand-to-to hand combat during his time in the U.S. Army Reserves. Strickland won a trove of championships during his rise through the indie ranks, at one point serving as the top champion for three different promotions simultaneously. He counts the EVOLVE, Combat Zone Wrestling and Major League Wrestling championships among his past accolades.

Garza comes to the WWE Performance Center as a representative of one of Mexico’s most famous wrestling dynasties. The grandson of luchador El Ninja, nephew of former WCW Superstar Hector Garza and cousin of NXT and 205 Live Superstar Humberto Carrillo, Humberto Garza made his in-ring debut in 2008, while still a teenager. Standing 5-foot-9 and weighing 212 pounds, the high-flying Garza has competed for AAA and The Crash in Mexico, NOAH in Japan and numerous indies in the U.S. He hails from Monterrey, Mexico.”