Major League Soccer Moving Production To WWE Studios in Stamford

Sports Business Journal reports that Major League Soccer (MLS) is moving its production to the Studios at WWE in Stamford, Connecticut. This will include in-studio programming for MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, graphics for over 600 live matches, short-form content for social media and more, which will be shared with MLS’ other partners. MLS recently started a ten-year partnership with Apple, which will distribute its content.

MLS EVP/Media Seth Bacon said: “The goal of moving to this new facility is to get everyone into one place, everyone working together, focused on how we produce the same amount of content at higher quality. Then, take that learning and evolve that to how do we take the same group of people and figure out to produce even more content at that same high quality, but more efficiently, so that we don’t have duplication of efforts between groups, we actually have everyone focused on one goal: telling great stories.“