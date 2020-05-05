Major League Wrestling Announces PPV Distribution Deal With DirecTV

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced another major pay-per-view distribution deal. This time, MLW will be partnering up with DirecTV to distribute MLW events on PPV. You can read the full announcement below. The announcement comes hot off the heels of MLW announced a broadcast partnership with InDemand to broadcast special MLW shows starting in May.

DirecTV to distribute Major League Wrestling events on Pay-Per-View

MLW teams with DirecTV to offer slate of programming

New York – Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced a new distribution partnership with DirecTV to distribute a slate of special events starting this weekend on Pay-Per-View.

“DirecTV is one of the biggest Pay-Per-View players in the game which makes it the perfect distributor for the distinctly sports centered wrestling fights you can only experience with MLW,” MLW CEO Court Bauer said.

DirecTV offers a huge selection of Pay-Per-View content. You can order MLW PPVs with just the push of a button. Browse through the guide for sporting events and simply place the order with your remote and start watching.

Major League Wrestling will present three marquee events in the month of May, including:

May 7th: MLW Saturday Night Super Fight

May 14th: MLW Battle Riot II

May 21st: MLW Opera Cup 2019

All events have a start time of 8:00 pm ET. Additional replays will be available all month.

Learn more about watching MLW on DirecTV at: https://www.directv.com/movies