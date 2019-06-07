wrestling / News
Major Potential Spoilers Involving Universal Title Match At WWE Super Showdown
On Monday’s episode of RAW, Brock Lesnar beat down Seth Rollins in a vicious storyline attack and told Paul Heyman that he planned to cash-in his Money in the Bank briefcase “Friday.” Well, today is Friday and it’s believed that he will be at WWE Super Showdown in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. According to Wrestle Votes, not only will Lesnar cash in today, but the match with Rollins will count and will end in a DQ.
According to the post, Rollins vs. Corbin is set to open the show. At some point, possibly after, Lesnar will cash in. It will then end in a DQ and Rollins will retain the Universal title.
If this is true SMH:
I’ve been told they are legitimately about to waste another MITB winner. Plan is for Rollins v Corbin to open Super Show Down. At some point Lesnar IS going to cash in. The match WILL count.
And it’s going to end in a DQ. Thus another wasted MITB. Unreal.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 7, 2019
I’m assuming Brock cashes in after the conclusion of the Corbin matchup. This whole idea seems stupid, but I’ve been told it is the plan. LOL.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 7, 2019
