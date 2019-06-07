wrestling / News

Major Potential Spoilers Involving Universal Title Match At WWE Super Showdown

June 7, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
On Monday’s episode of RAW, Brock Lesnar beat down Seth Rollins in a vicious storyline attack and told Paul Heyman that he planned to cash-in his Money in the Bank briefcase “Friday.” Well, today is Friday and it’s believed that he will be at WWE Super Showdown in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. According to Wrestle Votes, not only will Lesnar cash in today, but the match with Rollins will count and will end in a DQ.

According to the post, Rollins vs. Corbin is set to open the show. At some point, possibly after, Lesnar will cash in. It will then end in a DQ and Rollins will retain the Universal title.

