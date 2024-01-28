Major Spoiler On Surprise Wrestler For Tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble

As previously reported, WWE reached out to outside companies for talent to use in tonight’s Royal Rumble matches, which will open the door to surprises.

PWInsider Elite (via Wrestling Inc) reports that TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace will make her WWE debut tonight in the women’s Rumble match. This isn’t without precedent, as Mickie James appeared in the Rumble while she was Knockouts champion in 2022. However, James had history with WWE. Grace has never stepped foot in a WWE ring.