Major Spoiler On Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Turning Point

November 14, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Fightful Select reports that Deonna Purrazzo is expected to defeat Su Yung to regain the Knockouts Championship tonight at Impact Wrestling’s Turning Point event.

While Purrazzo was always meant to lose the belt at Bound for Glory, Su Yung was a last minute decision. Purrazzo’s original opponent Kylie Rae was meant to win the title on her way to a major push. However Rae ended up no-showing the event for personal reasons and later retired from pro wrestling.

