Major Spoiler For Tonight’s Raw

A big spoiler is out for tonight’s episode of Raw from the WWE Performance Center. PWInsider reports that Becky Lynch will vacate the Raw Women’s Championship to the Money in the Bank winner from last night’s show, Asuka. The site has confirmed the news with three separate sources.

The site notes that it has been told why the title vacation is being made but was “asked to respect her privacy.” A previous rumor suggested a reason for this, which you can read here.