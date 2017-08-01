Major Spoiler For Tonight’s Smackdown

A big spoiler is being reported by PWInsider for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. According to the outlet, two sources backstage at the show have confirmed that Shinsuke Nakamura will be facing Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam.

Nakamura is set to face John Cena tonight on Smackdown for the right to face Mahal at the PPV. This would, obviously, indicate that Nakamura is set to win his match against Cena. The details around how the match is being booked have yet to be revealed.

SummerSlam takes place on August 20th from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The co-branded PPV will air live on the WWE Network.