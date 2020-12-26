Major Wrestling Figure Podcast Runs Through Complete History of Tonka WWF Wrestling Buddies

– The Major Wrestling Figures Podcast released a bonus episode with hosts Matt Cardona and Brian Myers running through the complete history of Tonka WWF Wrestling Buddies. You can check out that full episode below:

Here it is guys, the COMPLETE History of Tonka WWF Wrestling Buddies, the BONUS episode. Happy Holidays Major Marks! Our gift to you this year is another big-time bonus episode. This year we do a deep dive on the complete line of WWF Wrestling Buddies. We also have an in depth interview with the designer of these Toys Stefanie Eskander! After that interview, we talk about all the other Wrestling buddies over the years from WCW, Toybiz, Jakks and MUCH MORE! Watch to the end though…there’s some wild KARATE Action going down.