Maker Of AEW Title Belts Shows Off New Canadian-Themed Title

The man behind some of AEW’s Championship Title belts has given a tease of a new title with a Canada them. Belts By Dan, who has created the AEW Women’s World Championship among others, posted a photo of a Title with a mapleleaf sideplate as you can see below.

The faceplate is not visible in the photo. It is being speculated by some that this may be the for the winner of one of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments at tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing although that is not confirmed at this time.