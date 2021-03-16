wrestling / News
Maki Itoh Says She’s Heading Back To Japan, Next US Appearance Not Yet Set
After appearances at AEW Revolution and Dynamite last week and then AEW Dark Elevation on Monday, Maki Itoh is returning back to Japan for now. Itoh took to Twitter on Monday to announce that she is heading back to Japan and that her next appearance stateside is yet to be determined.
Itoh wrote:
I'm going back to Japan!
I can only speak Makiglish but everyone was kind and I was very happy🥲
Do you want to see me again?
I'm sorry, the next schedule has not been decided. But I hope we can meet again!
Thank you fuck you all 🖤🖕 #AEW pic.twitter.com/MEYXBoEBvr
— 伊藤麻希 Maki Itoh (@maki_itoh) March 16, 2021
