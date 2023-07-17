wrestling / News

Maki Itoh Hopes To Return To Active Role on AEW TV

July 17, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Maki Itoh AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

In an interview with Wrestling With Honor, Maki Itoh said that she hopes to return to AEW one day and wants to have an active role on television.

She said: “I still want to be in AEW. It is a narrow gate, but my dream is to become a [part of the] AEW roster and play an active role on TV.

