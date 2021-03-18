Maki Itoh Comments on AEW Experience, Dealing With COVID Protocols & More In New Video

Maki Itoh is back in Japan and discussed her AEW experience in a new press conference video. You can see the video below, in which Itoh talked about making friends with AEW talent, her difficulty entering the US due to COVID-19 protocol and immigration, and more. Some of the highlights are below (thanks to DDT Pro for the translation):

* She said she’s back in Japan now and “doing great,” noting that she gained a lot of fans and critics at the same time. She noted that she loves her “haters,” as it’s just more people thinking about her.

* Itoh said that her experiences in AEW were very fun and she was both nervous and enjoying herself at the same time, promoting next week’s ShuPro magazine which will have all the details. She said that everyone was super nice and that she made friends with Lance Archer, John Silver, and Evil UNO. She added that Paul Wight “bopping” to her entrance theme made her very happy and that all of her meals were “Dunkin Donuts and Taco Bell via UBER Eats.”

* She added that entering the US was very difficult due to COVID-19 and that immigration acted like she was coming to the US “to commit some heinous crime or something.” She was taken to a side room where they “take like all the criminals.”

* Itoh announced that she will be missing the March 21st TJPW show as she has to self quarantine by law, and will be back at the March 27th show. She will be doing autograph signings via Instagram Live.

* She said that the AEW experience was a big one for her and feels she delivered while overcoming difficult scheduling and language barriers. She’s feeling very confident but can’t stop here because she wants to elevate herself and be the best in TJPW, which means she wants to challenge Rika Tatsumi for the Princess of Princess title at TJPW’s April 17th show.