Maki Itoh On Her Goals in TJPW, Wanting To Be Like Kenny Omega

In an interview with Fightful, Maki Itoh spoke about her goals in Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling and how she wants to be like AEW’s Kenny Omega. Here are highlights:

On her TJPW goals: “The current goal is to win the Princess of Princess Championship. The second goal is to be like Kenny Omega, making Match of the Year, year after year after year. Best Bout Machine Maki Itoh.”

On TJPW’s upcoming Los Angeles event: “I have been waiting so long for this day to finally happen. Many people have probably seen me in America, it’s common to see me and Yamashita in America now. Wrestlers go from Japan to America often. You can see me normally, but most people have not seen Tokyo Joshi Pro Maki Itoh, which is different than what you see in GCW or AEW. There are some moves that you can only see me do in Tokyo Joshi Pro.”