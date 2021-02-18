Maki Itoh on Joining the AEW Women’s Tournament, Open to Joining The Dark Order for a Price

– Fightful Select recently spoke to Maki Itoh, who revealed how she found out about being part of the AEW Women’s World Title Elimination Tournament. Itoh stated that she found out she’d be competing in the AEW tournament after being told by Tokyo Joshi officials before immediately calling up her parents to tell them the good news.

Itoh added that the process came together so quickly that it didn’t feel real to her. Additionally, she’d be interested in working with AEW more in the future She even said she would join the Dark Order, but it would cost a fee.

Maki Itoh faced Ryo Mizunami in the opening round of the Japanese bracket for the tournament. Mizunami defeated Itoh to advance to the next round.