Maki Itoh Returns to AEW As Joker In Owen Hart Tournament on Dynamite

May 18, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Maki Itoh made her AEW return on tonight’s Dynamite, appearing as the Joker in the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Itoh appeared on Wednesday night’s show as Britt Baker’s quarterfinals opponent. Baker managed to defeat Itoh to move on in the tournament.

Itoh’s last appearance in AEW was in March of 2021. Since then she has been in Japan working for Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling. You can see clips from the match below.

AEW Dynamite, Maki Itoh, Jeremy Thomas

