Maki Itoh Returns to Twitter After Issues With Hacker

– Yesterday, wrestler Maki Itoh announced her return to Twitter following some recent issues with a hacker getting into her account. However, a message she shared indicated that a lot of her tweets were erased by the hacker, which you can read below (via Twitter Translate):

“All the memorable tweets were erased by the hacker. Well, tweets are fine, but I can’t forgive them as the same person. When you wake up in the morning, soak up the sun and get out and move as much as possible. If you eat and sleep properly and still get sick, look at Ito’s wrestling. There are many more fun things in this world than hacking.”

Maki Itoh also noted that some accounts were blocked by the hacker, but she worked to unblock them and asked fans to follow her again. You can view those tweets below.

HELLO MOTHERFUCKERS I'M BACK (Some accounts were blocked by hacker but I unblock it! Please follow me again🥲) pic.twitter.com/O01dPZuw3f — 伊藤麻希 Maki Itoh (@maki_itoh) March 23, 2021

HACKER. YOU STUPID LITTLE FUCK. — 伊藤麻希 Maki Itoh (@maki_itoh) March 23, 2021