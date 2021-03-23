wrestling / News

Maki Itoh Returns to Twitter After Issues With Hacker

March 23, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Maki Itoh AEW Revolution

– Yesterday, wrestler Maki Itoh announced her return to Twitter following some recent issues with a hacker getting into her account. However, a message she shared indicated that a lot of her tweets were erased by the hacker, which you can read below (via Twitter Translate):

“All the memorable tweets were erased by the hacker. Well, tweets are fine, but I can’t forgive them as the same person. When you wake up in the morning, soak up the sun and get out and move as much as possible. If you eat and sleep properly and still get sick, look at Ito’s wrestling. There are many more fun things in this world than hacking.”

Maki Itoh also noted that some accounts were blocked by the hacker, but she worked to unblock them and asked fans to follow her again. You can view those tweets below.

