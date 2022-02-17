wrestling / News
Maki Itoh Tests Positive For COVID-19
DDT-Pro and Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling have announced that Maki Itoh has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss upcoming dates. Itoh is the current TJPW International Princess Champion and will miss the company’s next two shows. Both TJPW and DDT are affiliated through Cyberfight, and have worked with AEW in the past, leading to Itoh showing up for a few shows last year.
Itoh isn’t the only talent forced to take time off due to getting COVID or being in close contact with someone who has. Princess of Princess Campion Miyu Yamashita also tested positive and will miss two shows. Nodoka Tenma, Raku and Rika Tatsumi were removed for being in close contact.
新型コロナウイルス陽性判定および濃厚接触者の疑いによる欠場選手のお知らせhttps://t.co/MfuP2LxGAm#tjpw
— 東京女子プロレス (@tjpw2013) February 17, 2022
