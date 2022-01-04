wrestling / News
Maki Itoh Wants to Defend New Title Against Thunder Rosa in AEW, Thunder Rosa Responds
– Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling released a press conference clip featuring newly crowned International Princess champion Maki Itoh. During the press conference, Maki Itoh declared she wants to take her belt to AEW and face Thunder Rosa gain.
Itoh stated (via Google Translation), “With this belt, Ito will definitely go to AEW! And fight Thunder Rosa again. And I will definitely win! There are many more attractive people in the world. Ito wants to beat them one by one with this belt.”
Thunder Rosa later responded to Itoh’s comments on Twitter. She wrote, “I was actually thinking the opposite. FOR THE RECORD, I BEAT YOU FOR THAT CHAMPIONSHIP BEFORE and I will again! 2. @maki_itoh you must be out of your freaking mind if you think you can defeat me. Bitch is open season!Ass whippings are giving for free at @AEW get in line…”
You can view that press conference clip and Rosa’s response below.
#イッテンヨン後楽園 試合後コメント🎙
伊藤「このベルトを持って、伊藤は絶対にAEWに行く！ そしてサンダー・ロサともう一回闘う。そして伊藤が必ず勝つ！ 世界にはもっともっともっっっと魅力的な人がたくさんいる。だから伊藤はそいつらを一人ずつこのベルトと倒していきたい」#tjpw pic.twitter.com/M9vBVmdo5Y
— 東京女子プロレス (@tjpw2013) January 4, 2022
I was actually thinking the opposite. FOR THE RECORD, I BEAT YOU FOR THAT CHAMPIONSHIP BEFORE and I will again!
2. @maki_itoh you must be out of your freaking mind if you think you can defeat me. Bitch is open season!Ass whippings are giving for free at @AEW get in line…🤘🏽☠️ https://t.co/w2Kdq5yNns
— Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) January 4, 2022
