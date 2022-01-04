Maki Itoh Wants to Defend New Title Against Thunder Rosa in AEW, Thunder Rosa Responds

– Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling released a press conference clip featuring newly crowned International Princess champion Maki Itoh. During the press conference, Maki Itoh declared she wants to take her belt to AEW and face Thunder Rosa gain.

Itoh stated (via Google Translation), “With this belt, Ito will definitely go to AEW! And fight Thunder Rosa again. And I will definitely win! There are many more attractive people in the world. Ito wants to beat them one by one with this belt.”

Thunder Rosa later responded to Itoh’s comments on Twitter. She wrote, “I was actually thinking the opposite. FOR THE RECORD, I BEAT YOU FOR THAT CHAMPIONSHIP BEFORE and I will again! 2. @maki_itoh you must be out of your freaking mind if you think you can defeat me. Bitch is open season!Ass whippings are giving for free at @AEW get in line…”

You can view that press conference clip and Rosa’s response below.