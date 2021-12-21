Malakai Black On Potential AEW Match With Adam Cole, Not Wanting To Reference His WWE History

In a recent interview on Casual Conversations, Malakai Black discussed a potential AEW match with Adam Cole, not wanting to reference too much of his past history with WWE, and much more. Here are some highlights (via Fightful):

Malakai Black on his teaser video ahead of his AEW debut nor the condition of his eye being a reference to WWE: “A lot of people think it’s strictly a tie in from my previous engagement. It is and it isn’t First and foremost, the Devil Made Me Do It is not a dig at WWE. It wasn’t a ‘I was locked up in a mental (hospital)’, it was me doing a creative way of…how do I go from this person of Aleister Black to whatever installment is next? How do I do it in a way that I find entertaining and I can build on it.”

On a potential match with Adam Cole and not wanting to reference too much of his past history with WWE: “Personally, the reason why I created the Malakai IP is because I wanted to do something fresh. I had a clean slate. Sure, there are tie ins to stuff, there will always be tie ins, I want it to be different enough and molded enough to be different, unique, and enhanced to what I have done prior and no alienate the fanbase I already have. I personally don’t always want to reference [WWE] and the reason why is I want to represent and create the here and now.”