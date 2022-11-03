wrestling / News

Malakai Black Appears In Vignette On AEW Dynamite

November 2, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Malakai Black AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

Malakai Black made his return to AEW TV (kind of) on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Black appeared in a vignette on tonight’s show, with Julia Hart overseeing a ritual involving the bodies of Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King. You can see the segment below.

Black has been away from AEW TV since AEW All Out, with Matthews also saying that he needed to “go away for a while” at a Fight Life Pro Wrestling show after Grand Slam Rampage.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Malakai Black, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading