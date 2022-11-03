wrestling / News
Malakai Black Appears In Vignette On AEW Dynamite
November 2, 2022 | Posted by
Malakai Black made his return to AEW TV (kind of) on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Black appeared in a vignette on tonight’s show, with Julia Hart overseeing a ritual involving the bodies of Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King. You can see the segment below.
Black has been away from AEW TV since AEW All Out, with Matthews also saying that he needed to “go away for a while” at a Fight Life Pro Wrestling show after Grand Slam Rampage.
#HouseOfBlack #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/bMdjV9eLiq
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 3, 2022
