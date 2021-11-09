Malakai Black Teases ‘Very Interesting Change’ With His AEW Character

In a recent interview with the Fulton County Post, AEW star Malakai Black discussed an upcoming change for his AEW character, the reason he chose AEW after his WWE release back in June, and much more. Here are some of the highlights (via Wrestling Inc.):

Malakai Black on an upcoming change for his AEW character: “There’s a lot of things that I put into Malakai that I haven’t even shown. The interesting thing is that in the next two weeks you’re going to see a very interesting change within the aesthetics and the behavior of said character.”

On the reason he chose AEW after his WWE release back in June: “When my release happened, I wasn’t done. I was on the verge of having a massive creative wave that I was about to express within the realms of WWE. Yeah, I sat home for eight/nine months and I had eight/nine months to think of stuff. So when I got released and we didn’t pull the trigger on what we initially set out to pull the trigger on, I was left with those ideas and a lot of those things that I wanted to show the world and wanted to still do within the realms of my craft. There was only one company that I felt that I could truly do that in a way that I would not be tarnishing the essence of who I am as a performer, who I am as a wrestler.”