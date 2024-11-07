Malakai Black Confirms AEW Status, Says His Back Is Healed

In a video posted to his Instagram Stories (via Fightful), Malakai Black addressed his status in AEW and in wrestling after fans speculated following his match on AEW Dynamite. On the show, it appeared to be a farewell of sorts as Black allowed Adam Cole to hit his finish on him before hugging him after the match. Black said that he is not retiring, not leaving AEW and not currently injured.

He said: “Here we are once more. The match is done and again everybody is, ‘Oh, he’s retiring. He’s retiring because of his injuries,’ and this and that. I’m neither of these things. I’m not injured, nor am I retiring, nor am I leaving. I feel this happens every match I have and I don’t understand how many times you’re going to say these things and them not happening and people are going to fall for that. I haven’t been injured for more than three years. I’m referring to my back injury, of course, and I only posted about that after it was done. I’m fine. I’ve been fine for the longest time. I would really appreciate it if that stuff stops. If I’m going to retire, you’re going to hear it from me and not after Adam cuts a promo as a thank you for the match because that’s all it was.”