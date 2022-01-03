wrestling / News
Malakai Black Posts Cryptic Message Ahead Of AEW Dynamite: ‘Wednesday Two With A Third To Come’
January 3, 2022 | Posted by
Malakai Black recently took to Instagram to post a cryptic message ahead of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, with plenty of speculation that it could point towards the next chapter for the House of Black.
“The color will reveal the hidden. Wednesday two with a third to come.” Black wrote on Instagram.
As noted, AEW has reportedly signed Brody King, who who is one-half of the current PWG World Tag Team Champions along with Black.
You can view the post below.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On Steve Austin Expressing His Frustrations To Vince McMahon In 1996, Creation Of ‘Stone Cold’ Character
- Backstage Update on Last Week’s WWE Raw Being Shorthanded, Using ‘Skeleton Crew’
- Ric Flair Takes Exception to Editorial Naming Chris Jericho as the ‘GOAT of Pro Wrestling’
- Scarlett Bordeaux Puts Temporary Stop on Custom Requests for OnlyFans Due to Massive Outpouring