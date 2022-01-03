Malakai Black Posts Cryptic Message Ahead Of AEW Dynamite: ‘Wednesday Two With A Third To Come’

Malakai Black recently took to Instagram to post a cryptic message ahead of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, with plenty of speculation that it could point towards the next chapter for the House of Black.

“The color will reveal the hidden. Wednesday two with a third to come.” Black wrote on Instagram.

As noted, AEW has reportedly signed Brody King, who who is one-half of the current PWG World Tag Team Champions along with Black.

You can view the post below.