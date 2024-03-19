Malakai Black Praises Gunther As ‘So Incredibly Good’

Malakai Black recently singled out Gunther for praise, noting that he’s “insanely good.” The House of Black leader spoke with Developmentally Speaking and talked about how the Intercontinental Champion’s ability to pull emotion from fans puts him on the next level.

“You take guys like GUNTHER who are insanely good, I don’t think I’ve ever watched that man have a match that made me go ‘ehh,'” Black noted (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “He’s just so incredibly good and that is in a modern setting. He knows how to draw emotion out of things.”

He continued, “It’s why I’ve always been very much into character stuff and building stuff throughout these lenses of characters because it allows an audience to connect from an emotional level, whether you agree or not agree with what he says or not says and leaving it up for you to decide.”

Gunther is set to defend the Intercontinental Championship against Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 40.