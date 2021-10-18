Malakai Black, Lana, More Set For Upcoming Virtual Signings

HighSpotsAuctions.com has a big schedule of upcoming virtual signings for the rest of October, with Lana (aka CJ Perry), The IInspiration, Malakai Black, and more set to participate. Lana will be up first, as she is set for an interactive signing on Tuesday at 7 PM ET.

Here’s the full schedule for the remainder of October:

*October 19 – Lana

*October 21 – The IInspiration

*October 25 – Malakai Black

*October 26 – Fandango

*October 28 – Candice Michelle

*October 31 – PCO Halloween Special